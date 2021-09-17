Accepted: Why Feeling Neutral About Your Body Can Be A Good Thing
Anita acknowledges that looking in the mirror and loving everything she sees may be unrealistic. Fat activists teach her about radical reframes, including body positivity and a newer term to her: body neutrality.
Meet the guests:
- Virgie Tovar is a fat activist, host of the Rebel Eaters Club podcast and author of “The Self-Love Revolution: Radical Body Positivity for Girls of Color.”
- Tigress Osborn is the chair of the board of directors for the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance.
- Zoë Bisbing is a psychotherapist and co-founder of the Full Bloom Project, a research-informed resource for those who want to foster a body-positive next generation.