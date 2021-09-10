Transitioned: Death Doulas On Dying Well
Anita's only had a handful of up-close experiences with dying people, and it's something she'd rather not think about. It's the antithesis to the philosophy of some folks she admires: death doulas. They say: Spend more time looking head-on at the inevitable. Respect death, don't fear it. Turns out, this uncomfortable approach may make things more comfortable in the end.
Meet the guests:
- Vivette Jeffries-Logan is a citizen of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, a person who holds healing space for those processing death and dying and a founding partner of biwa| Emergent Equity; an equity, leadership, and organizational development consulting firm.
- Angela Zimmer is a death doula based in Charlotte.
- Dr. Aditi Sethi-Brown is a hospice physician, end-of-life doula and co-founder of the Center for Conscious Living and Dying. She is also a musician.
- Sara Jenkins is an editor and writer living in Western North Carolina and a client of Aditi's.
- Dana Brinson is a death doula in the Triangle area of North Carolina.
- Lupe Tejada Diaz is a death doula in the Pacific Northwest.
- Lashanna Williams is a death doula in the Pacific Northwest.
- Omisade Burney-Scott is a social justice advocate and storyteller in North Carolina.