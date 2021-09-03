Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Naked: No Clothes, No Problem

Published September 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
Anita learns about non-sexual, social nudity and why opting to live life mostly in the nude could actually make her think about her body LESS.

Meet the guests:

  • Naomi Prioleau is a reporter and host at WUNC and a practicing naturist.
  • Jay Shapiro is the lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC.
  • Sam and Aleah are naturists working to bring more young folks into the movement in Florida. They blog about their experience at Our Natural Blog.
  • Earl runs the website Clothes Free Life, an online resource about naturism around the globe.
  • Patricka is one of the founders of the Black Naturists Association, which advocates nudity through naturist environments for those in the Black community.

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastNaturismNudism
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
