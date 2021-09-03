Naked: No Clothes, No Problem
Anita learns about non-sexual, social nudity and why opting to live life mostly in the nude could actually make her think about her body LESS.
Meet the guests:
- Naomi Prioleau is a reporter and host at WUNC and a practicing naturist.
- Jay Shapiro is the lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC.
- Sam and Aleah are naturists working to bring more young folks into the movement in Florida. They blog about their experience at Our Natural Blog.
- Earl runs the website Clothes Free Life, an online resource about naturism around the globe.
- Patricka is one of the founders of the Black Naturists Association, which advocates nudity through naturist environments for those in the Black community.