Voting for your mayor and city council in 2025, explained

Why are we voting in 2025?

Most towns in North Carolina hold municipal elections – for mayor and city council – in odd-numbered years, with one notable exception: Raleigh moved its municipal elections to even-numbered years back in 2021.

Raleigh, like some other towns and cities, initially pushed back municipal elections a year due to Covid. The Raleigh City Council, citing likely higher voter turnout and other factors, voted to make the change permanent.

So Raleigh will choose its mayor and some city council seats in 2026. (All county commissioner elections are also in even-numbered years.)

WUNC will be focusing 2025 municipal election coverage on Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill. If you live in another community you can check the State Board of Elections website for details on the races that matter to you.