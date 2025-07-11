More severe weather ahead in central North Carolina, as towns work to supply water and prevent sewer overflows

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong to severe thunderstorms in the Carolinas Friday afternoon and evening. Storms are expected in western and central North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. Folks should keep an eye out for damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

These storms come on the heels of heavy inland flooding earlier this week. The saturated ground in central North Carolina means that it will take less water for flash floods to happen. Trees may also fall with less wind after heavy rainfall.

Stay safe: North Carolina Emergency Management recommends that residents …



Sign up for flood alerts through the N.C. Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network .

. Prepare for flooding in advance with ReadyNC .

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall Sunday morning, flooding several counties in central North Carolina. In addition to five confirmed deaths, the storm left many in Orange and Alamance counties without clean drinking water.



SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today. DONATE NOW



A warmer ocean and atmosphere make for more severe weather in the Carolinas.

The city of Mebane is facing water shortages after the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant flooded. As repairs continue, the city advised that “discoloration of water may occur, but it remains safe for use.”

The Town of Hillsborough has lifted its boil water advisory and is asking residents to continue conserving water. Both Durham and Hillsborough have reported sewer overflows into the Eno River since the storm.

Hillsborough has also installed temporary pumps, but reminds residents not to flush anything besides waste and toilet paper. Residents should not flush wipes, feminine hygiene products or paper towels. These materials could clog the temporary bypass pumps, leading to another sewer overflow. It could take up to several weeks for the town to retrofit the pump with new parts.

Hillsborough had received two federal grants to move its river pump station and interconnect with OWASA — the water utility that supplies water to Chapel Hill — but recent federal cuts eliminated the funding.

Durham Water Management repaired its lift station Tuesday night after an estimated 6.8 million gallons of wastewater spilled into the Eno. Lift stations pump wastewater up from low-lying areas so it can reach treatment plants. The utility said this is the first time the lift station has flooded.