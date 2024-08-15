A hero’s welcome: Evy Leibfarth celebrated in Bryson City

Olympic bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth rode into town atop a Nantahala Outdoor Center raft and bus as part of her homecoming celebration and parade in Bryson City on Wednesday.

A section of Main Street and Everett Street was closed for the cheering crowd waving American flags. Leibfarth competed in three canoe slalom events at the 2024 Paris Olympics including women’s kayak one, women’s canoe slalom one and women’s kayak cross. She earned the bronze medal in women’s canoe slalom.

Leibfarth said the community of Swain County has inspired her and helped her to win at the Olympics.

“I had this whole community watching me and cheering me on …. It's a lot – but in the most amazing way,” Leibfarth said.

“We're a pretty small town here, right? Not that many people, but we're loud and we're inspiring and growing up here was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Leibfarth said at the event. “When I was younger, I kind of always wanted to know what it would be like to live in a big city and have so many people but this close-knit community is so special to me and getting to come back to this, to y'all –it's the most amazing thing ever.”

Steve Zarowski with the Nantahala Racing Club spoke during the event about the importance of kid’s boating programs.

“Without youth programs, we don’t have adult athletes. Evy, I remember that little plastic boat that you first started paddling,” Zarowski said.

“Here we are in Bryson City, Evy representing Nantahala Racing Club, the Natahala Gorge, the NOC, Bryson City, Swain County, North Carolina and the United States of America.”

He also recognized her parents Jean and Lee Leibfarth, who also rode on top of the raft in the parade. Lee Leibfarth is his daughter’s coach.

“I am so delighted to know that, first of all, that your parents got out and did it with you every day,” Zarowski said. “I know about the dream. I know about the hard work that goes before the dream. And I know about the luck. Evy is a good example of the luck. The harder she worked the luckier she got.”

John Burton, an Olympic canoeist in the Munich Olympics , interviewed Evy Leibfarth and discussed her events as part of the Wednesday night program.

Jessica Webb/Smoky Mountain Times Olympian John Burton was the MC for the evening’s ceremony, which concluded with a lighthearted interview with Evy Leibfarth.

Leibfarth said she faced her fear of heights in the women’s kayak cross event where the athletes have to drop, in their boats, off a ramp into the water.

"I’ve learned to embrace that fear and turn it into something really positive in my racing,” she said.

He also asked what she would say to kids who are aspiring to be in her shoes one day.

“Honestly, dream big. When I was little and I dreamed of going to the Olympics and winning a medal, it always felt like this really far out goal and I did - and I still can't believe it,” Leibfarth said. “Don't fit into a box, make your own.”

Jessica Webb, editor of Smoky Mountain Times, contributed audio and photos to this report.