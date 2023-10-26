Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson will run for North Carolina attorney general

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson of Charlotte speaks at a rally to protest Tricia Cotham's recent switch to the Republican Party.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte speaking at a rally in Charlotte.

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson announced Thursday morning that he's running to be the state's attorney general. Jackson represents the 14th Congressional District in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties but the Republican legislature this week redrew the state's congressional map.

Jackson is now in a district that heavily favors a Republican.

In a campaign video posted to social media, Jackson said the state's new Congressional map passed this week is an act of "political corruption." The map gives the GOP the clear advantage in 10 of 14 seats.

"A group of politicians in North Carolina just redrew my Congressional district to take me out," Jackson said. "They’re going to replace me with one of their political allies. That’s political corruption."

The video shows Jackson boxing. He said he would be "fighting back" against "people who mean you harm."

Jackson's announcement is not a surprise. Republicans have said his seat would likely be redrawn, and Jackson's candidacy for attorney general has been discussed by political observers for months.

He is the frontrunner in the race ahead of the Democratic primary in March.

On the Republican side, Rep. Dan Bishop of Waxhaw is leaving Washington, D.C. to run for attorney general.

Josh Stein, the state's current attorney general, is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison

