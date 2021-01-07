Bringing The World Home To You

Grandparents, Dressed In Inflatable Polar Bear Costumes, Hug Grandkids

Published January 7, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Barbara and Clive Walshaw really missed hugging their grandkids, but they needed to stay safe. So Barbara came up with a plan. She found giant inflatable polar bear costumes online. The costumes were sealed up with a clear plastic window to see through. They put them on, snuck up to the grandkids' house and surprised them for Christmas. They hugged for six minutes. So many cuddles, Barbara said. It was amazing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
