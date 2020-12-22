Bringing The World Home To You

The Real Santa Claus Won't Get Tangled Up In Power Lines

Published December 22, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So how do you tell the real Santa Claus from the fakers? Well, for one, the real Santa doesn't get tangled up in power lines. A man near Sacramento put on a Santa suit and took off in a motorized parachute. The fire department said he was trying to deliver candy canes to children. But his aircraft lost power and he got stuck. Thankfully, he was not hurt. But let this be a lesson. Reindeer are always far more reliable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
