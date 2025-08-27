A survivor of both Hurricanes Katrina and Helene tells her story; Gov. Bev Perdue reflects on hurricane response then and now.

0:01:00

A survivor of Hurricanes Katrina and Helene tells her story

Brandi Hand was born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up hearing warnings about the potential of The Big Storm – a hypothetical weather event that would leave the city underwater. When that event came in the form of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Brandi and her husband Tom lost their home.

They eventually relocated to Asheville, believing they would be safe from similar natural disasters in the mountains of North Carolina. Then Helene hit in 2024. On the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we talk to a survivor of not one, but two life-altering hurricanes.

Brandi Hand, writer, public relations professional and survivor of Hurricanes Katrina and Helene

0:13:00

What Hurricane Katrina still has to teach us about natural disaster response

Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans on August 29, 2005. Twenty years later, the nation’s deadliest and costliest natural disaster still has lessons to teach us about how to protect, support and rebuild our most vulnerable communities before, during and after natural disasters.

Cassandra Davis, assistant professor of public policy, UNC-Chapel Hill

0:33:00

Former NC Governor Bev Perdue reflects on Hurricane Katrina and natural disaster preparedness

In the days immediately following Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans, the state of North Carolina welcomed more than 300 evacuees seeking temporary refuge.

We talk to Gov. Bev Perdue, who served as lieutenant governor during Hurricane Katrina, about the days following the storm and how the lessons she learned then served her during natural disaster crises she faced during her own term as governor.

Beverly Perdue, 73rd governor of North Carolina