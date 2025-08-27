Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A survivor of both Hurricanes Katrina and Helene tells her story; Gov. Bev Perdue reflects on hurricane response then and now.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
New Orleans, LA--Aerial views of damage caused from Hurricane Katrina the day after the hurricane hit August 30, 2005. This is one of the levee's that has been damaged by the hurricane. Photo by Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA
Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA
/
NC State University
New Orleans, LA -- Aerial view of damage to the levees caused by Hurricane Katrina the day after the hurricane hit, August 30, 2005.

0:01:00

A survivor of Hurricanes Katrina and Helene tells her story

Brandi Hand was born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up hearing warnings about the potential of The Big Storm – a hypothetical weather event that would leave the city underwater. When that event came in the form of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Brandi and her husband Tom lost their home.

They eventually relocated to Asheville, believing they would be safe from similar natural disasters in the mountains of North Carolina. Then Helene hit in 2024. On the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we talk to a survivor of not one, but two life-altering hurricanes.

Brandi Hand, writer, public relations professional and survivor of Hurricanes Katrina and Helene

0:13:00

What Hurricane Katrina still has to teach us about natural disaster response

Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans on August 29, 2005. Twenty years later, the nation’s deadliest and costliest natural disaster still has lessons to teach us about how to protect, support and rebuild our most vulnerable communities before, during and after natural disasters.

Cassandra Davis, assistant professor of public policy, UNC-Chapel Hill

0:33:00

Former NC Governor Bev Perdue reflects on Hurricane Katrina and natural disaster preparedness

In the days immediately following Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans, the state of North Carolina welcomed more than 300 evacuees seeking temporary refuge.

We talk to Gov. Bev Perdue, who served as lieutenant governor during Hurricane Katrina, about the days following the storm and how the lessons she learned then served her during natural disaster crises she faced during her own term as governor.

Beverly Perdue, 73rd governor of North Carolina

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
