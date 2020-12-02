Bringing The World Home To You

British Family Decorates Same Christmas Tree For 100 Years

Published December 2, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Kay Ashton's family in the U.K. has been decorating with the same Christmas tree for 100 years. Her grandmother bought it at a Woolworths in 1920. And to be honest, it's not much to look at. The spindly 2-foot tree is held together by tape. Ashton told the BBC that it was struck by shrapnel during the Blitz in World War II. Although the tree cost only two shillings back in 1920, it's priceless now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
