Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Private Collector To Sell Thousands Of Photos Taken By Astronauts

Published November 12, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You and I will probably never go to the moon, but now we can get a whole lot closer. A private collector is selling more than 2,000 vintage pictures taken by NASA astronauts. Christie's is auctioning them online, and bidding for most will start at about $130. But there is one, Buzz Aldrin's first selfie in space, that's expected to go for more than 60,000 bucks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories