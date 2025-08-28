Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

College football is back. Due South previews the season. And – this weekend's John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
A football lays near a yard marker at UNC's Kenan Stadium on Aug. 27, 2022.
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
File photo. A football lays near a yard marker at UNC's Kenan Stadium on Aug. 27, 2022.

0:01:00

As college football kicks off, a season preview with NC sports journalists

Across the state and country, college football kicks off. Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local sports journalists discuss the major storylines, changes in the sport, and what you need to know as you head to the tailgate in the Saturdays ahead.

Mitch Northam, covers women's college sports for Vox and SB Nation's Breakaway

Brian Murphy, WRAL sports investigative reporter

Kate Rogerson, Sports Anchor & Reporter at ABC11/WTVD

0:33:00

International John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival marks 14th anniversary

A jazz and blues festival celebrating the life of saxophonist and composer John Coltrane marks its 14th anniversary in High Point, NC. The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival attracts some of the genres’ top talent, which includes Me’shell Ndegeocello, Jose James, Nnenna Freelon, Take 6 and John Brown this year.

Patrick Harman and Joe Williams, festival organizers

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
