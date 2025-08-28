College football is back. Due South previews the season. And – this weekend's John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point.

0:01:00

As college football kicks off, a season preview with NC sports journalists

Across the state and country, college football kicks off. Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local sports journalists discuss the major storylines, changes in the sport, and what you need to know as you head to the tailgate in the Saturdays ahead.

Mitch Northam, covers women's college sports for Vox and SB Nation's Breakaway

Brian Murphy, WRAL sports investigative reporter

Kate Rogerson, Sports Anchor & Reporter at ABC11/WTVD

0:33:00

International John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival marks 14th anniversary

A jazz and blues festival celebrating the life of saxophonist and composer John Coltrane marks its 14th anniversary in High Point, NC. The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival attracts some of the genres’ top talent, which includes Me’shell Ndegeocello, Jose James, Nnenna Freelon, Take 6 and John Brown this year.

Patrick Harman and Joe Williams, festival organizers

