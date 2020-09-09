Bringing The World Home To You

Virtual Colin Kaepernick Is A Free Agent In EA Sports' 'Madden 21'

Published September 9, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be playing in the NFL this year again - unless we're talking about virtual Colin Kaepernick. He'll be a free agent in EA Sports' Madden's newest addition. It's the first time he's been included in the game since 2016. That's when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism. Kaepernick was reportedly involved in how he's represented in the game. His avatar features an Afro and a Black Power fist. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
