Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

GoFundMe: Trio Will Watch 'Cats' For Charitable Donations

Published January 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Three friends in New York wanted to raise money to help people with HIV and AIDS. But they needed a creative way to get people to donate, so they conjured up an interesting GoFundMe pitch. Help us raise $15,000 for the nonprofit Housing Works, and we will watch the movie "Cats" for 24 hours straight. The movie is considered bad, but the fundraising gimmick is working. So far, they've raised over 1,600 bucks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories