'Swim for Charlie' helps NC kids learn to swim. And how Columbus County became a 'pool desert.'

0:01:00

How Swim for Charlie aims to even the swim safety field

More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death. And drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids ages 5 through 14. Swim for Charlie is a local nonprofit organization helping second graders to learn how to swim. We're joined by the organization's president, who offers water safety tips for swimmers. This interview originally aired June 11, 2024.

Dr. Jonathan Klein, President and Board Chair of Swim for Charlie

0:13:00

Ruth Pointer (center) with daughter Issa Pointer (left) and granddaughter Sadako Pointer

Ruth Pointer reflects on her legendary career with The Pointer Sisters

Ruth Pointer is the eldest sister in the Pointer family and the only surviving member of the legendary Pointer sisters. She talks to Leoneda Inge about her long career and what it's been like to perform without her sisters (and with her daughter and granddaughter by her side). This interview originally aired July 11, 2024.



Ruth Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters

Tracy Watts / The Assembly Stagnant water accumulated in the now-defunct swimming pool on Elm Street in Fair Bluff, NC.

0:33:00

With no public swimming pools within a one-hour drive, Columbus County has become a pool desert.

Columbus County, NC doesn’t have a single public pool, and, says Border Belt Independent reporter Ben Rappaport, the nearest one is at least an hour away. He talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about a story he reported in partnership with The Assembly called “The Abandoned Pools of Columbus County.” It’s a story of economics and rural decay, and a story of racism. This interview originally aired September 3, 2024.

Ben Rappaport, reporter at the Border Belt Independent