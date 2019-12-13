Bringing The World Home To You

Elmo, Lord Buckethead Stand In U.K. Election

Published December 13, 2019 at 5:08 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Anyone can get on the ballot in the U.K. if they pay 500 pounds. So while Boris Johnson led his party to a massive election victory in the U.K. against Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, he had other competition.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: I thank my fellow candidates in all their glory - Lord Buckethead, Elmo and others.

MARTIN: Yep. One candidate dressed as "Sesame Street's" Elmo. Also mentioned - Lord Buckethead, who ran for the Monster Raving Loony Party. I mean, hey - these are serious Brexit times. And, clearly, voters are desperate for some comic relief. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

