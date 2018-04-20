A Baby On The Senate Floor

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There was a fresh new face on the Senate floor this week.

Yeah. Let's explain here. Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth made history last week when she became the first senator to give birth while in office.

MARTIN: But while Duckworth was pregnant, she realized that she wasn't going to be allowed to bring her child onto the Senate floor. So she pushed to change a Senate rule which Duckworth told CNN was outdated.

TAMMY DUCKWORTH: I thought, wow, I feel like I'm living in the 19th century instead of the 21st, and we need to make some of these changes.

GREENE: Well, the Senate agreed, and they passed the rule change with a unanimous vote on Wednesday. And then yesterday, Senator Duckworth took her 10-day-old daughter Maile onto the floor with her to vote.

MARTIN: Lots of applause for Ms. Duckworth and her baby, Maile, who was dressed for the occasion. Before going onto the Senate floor, Senator Duckworth tweeted out a photo of her daughter's outfit. She said, quote, "I may have to vote today, so Maile's outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code, which requires blazers. I'm not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we're ready." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.