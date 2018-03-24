Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

French Police Officer Who Traded Himself For A Hostage Has Died

By Scott Simon
Published March 24, 2018 at 7:27 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A hero died overnight. Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame was 45 years old and a gendarme, a French police officer. Yesterday, a man who said he was aligned with ISIS hijacked a car in southern France, killed someone, burst into a supermarket, where he killed two more people, and took customers hostage.

Lieutenant Colonel Beltrame persuaded the gunman to release a woman being used as a human shield in exchange for making himself a hostage. The officer left his mobile phone on a table so police could hear what happened inside. They heard shots. A tactical team swarmed into the market. The gunman was killed, but Arnaud Beltrame was injured and died last night.

France's interior minister, Gerard Collomb, said of the lieutenant colonel, he died for his country. France will never forget his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
More Stories