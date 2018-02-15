Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Austrian Snowboarder Breaks Neck In Olympics Quarterfinals Race

By Vanessa Romo
Published February 15, 2018 at 8:04 PM EST
Markus Schairer of Austria broke his neck during the men's snowboard cross quarterfinals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Markus Schairer of Austria broke his neck during the men's snowboard cross quarterfinals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer broke his neck during the men's cross quarterfinals at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday.

Schairer fractured his fifth cervical vertebra during the fall, according to a statement from the Austrian Olympic Committee shortly after the accident.

"The good news: Neurological impairments are not present, consequential damage can currently be ruled out," wrote the committee.

The 30-year-old three-time Olympian lost control on the next-to-last jump of the run, soaring into the air with his arms flailing before crashing down and landing on his back. Upon impact, his red goggles split apart and went flying several feet away from his body.

He lay still on the ground for some time, but finally stood up on his own and completed the race. He waved to fans as he crossed the finish line.

Officials added that Schairer had also endured an elbow injury earlier in the run. They said the athlete would soon be transported to Austria for further medical attention.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo
More Stories