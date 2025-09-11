Former NBA star Chris Washburn reflects on addiction and recovery. Plus, ICE crackdowns impact NC businesses.

0:01:00

ICE crackdowns spark economic concerns for businesses across the Triangle

ICE enforcement in North Carolina has led to fear and caution across immigrant communities. Businesses and event organizers that rely on the robust participation of Latino communities are expressing economic concerns. WUNC’s race, class and communities reporter Aaron Sanchez-Guerra joins Due South to discuss a collaborative reporting project with Enlace Latino NC.

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, race, class and communities reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Hickory, NC native Chris Washburn talks NBA stardom, addiction recovery and his new book

In 1986, NC State basketball star Chris Washburn was a first round draft pick in the NBA. His career would be cut short by a drug addiction he would go on to battle for years. Today, Washburn’s recovery has led him to become a motivational speaker and entrepreneur, based in Hickory, NC – his hometown. He joins Due South, along with author Ron Chepesiuk to discuss their new book.

Chris Washburn, former NBA player, entrepreneur and author of the new book, “Out of Bounds: The Chris Washburn Story, from Broken NBA Dreams to Redemption”

Ron Chepesiuk, co-author of “Out of Bounds: The Chris Washburn Story, from Broken NBA Dreams to Redemption”

0:33:00

PlayMakers debuts “The Royale,” a new production inspired by boxer Jack Johnson

A fictionalized stage play about a Black heavyweight champion’s quest to become Heavyweight Champion of the World is debuting at PlayMakers Repertory Company this fall. The Royale follows the story of a boxer grappling with the broader implications of his personal dream to become the first Black world title-holder in boxing.

Galen Ryan Kane, lead actor

Ray Anthony Thomas, supporting actor in The Royale at PlayMakers Repertory Company

