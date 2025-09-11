Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Former NBA star Chris Washburn reflects on addiction and recovery. Plus, ICE crackdowns impact NC businesses.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT

0:01:00

ICE crackdowns spark economic concerns for businesses across the Triangle

ICE enforcement in North Carolina has led to fear and caution across immigrant communities. Businesses and event organizers that rely on the robust participation of Latino communities are expressing economic concerns. WUNC’s race, class and communities reporter Aaron Sanchez-Guerra joins Due South to discuss a collaborative reporting project with Enlace Latino NC.

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, race, class and communities reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Hickory, NC native Chris Washburn talks NBA stardom, addiction recovery and his new book

In 1986, NC State basketball star Chris Washburn was a first round draft pick in the NBA. His career would be cut short by a drug addiction he would go on to battle for years. Today, Washburn’s recovery has led him to become a motivational speaker and entrepreneur, based in Hickory, NC – his hometown. He joins Due South, along with author Ron Chepesiuk to discuss their new book.

Chris Washburn, former NBA player, entrepreneur and author of the new book, “Out of Bounds: The Chris Washburn Story, from Broken NBA Dreams to Redemption”

Ron Chepesiuk, co-author of “Out of Bounds: The Chris Washburn Story, from Broken NBA Dreams to Redemption”

0:33:00

PlayMakers debuts “The Royale,” a new production inspired by boxer Jack Johnson

A fictionalized stage play about a Black heavyweight champion’s quest to become Heavyweight Champion of the World is debuting at PlayMakers Repertory Company this fall. The Royale follows the story of a boxer grappling with the broader implications of his personal dream to become the first Black world title-holder in boxing.

Galen Ryan Kane, lead actor

Ray Anthony Thomas, supporting actor in The Royale at PlayMakers Repertory Company

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown