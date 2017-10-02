Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Taco Bell Promises Its Fashion Line Will Be 'Hotter Than Diablo Sauce'

Published October 2, 2017 at 6:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of corporate synergy. Taco Bell is going into fashion. The restaurant chain is collaborating on clothing with the retailers at Forever 21. The Taco Bell-themed clothing will include tops, bodysuits, hoodies and sweatshirts. Taco Bell promises these clothes will be, quote, "hotter than Diablo Sauce." We do not know if it will be easy to wipe the sauce off the material after a messy meal. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories