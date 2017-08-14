Teenager Preps To Run In 2018 Kansas Governor's Race

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What were you doing when you were 16 years old? I am guessing you were not planning a run for governor, which is what Jack Bergerson of Kansas is doing. When he found out there is no age requirement to be the governor there, he decided to run as a Democrat in the 2018 race. The high school junior says he wants to focus on health care and would support legalizing medical marijuana, never mind the fact that he won't even be able to vote when the election comes around. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.