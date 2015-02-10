Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How Many Licks Does It Take To Get To A Tootsie Pop's Center?

Published February 10, 2015 at 7:28 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Mathematicians at New York University have helped answer that age-old question.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOOTSIE POP AD)

BUDDY FOSTER: (As Boy) How many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop?

MONTAGNE: One thousand. They computed the licks needed to dissolve one centimeter of hard candy using a formula for how flows cause dissolving, like saliva on a Tootsie Pop. Those with less patience can believe other studies where real students took just a few hundred licks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition