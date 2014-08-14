Bringing The World Home To You

To Unburden Bridge, Paris Discourages Love Locks

Published August 14, 2014 at 7:23 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the downside of being the city of love. Paris is trying to solve a problem. People have been locking padlocks on a bridge over the river Seine as a symbol of their love. So many attached lovers' locks, the weight is damaging bridge railings. Authorities are urging people instead to take a selfie as a symbol of their love. Tourists interviewed by the Associate Press had a consistent reaction to this proposed alternative - no, no, no. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition