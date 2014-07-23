Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

$500,000 Gets You A 170-Foot-Tall Ketchup Bottle In Illinois

Published July 23, 2014 at 5:19 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A 65-year-old bottle of ketchup is on the market in Illinois. OK, the 170-foot tall bottle was never technically filled with ketchup, but the giant condiment container towers above the former Brooks Old Original Rich and Tangy Catsup. The company moved out decades ago. Now the space is up for sale. Half a million buys the landmark bottle of ketchup and the warehouse next to it. It does not, however, come with a giant side of fries. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition