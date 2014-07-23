$500,000 Gets You A 170-Foot-Tall Ketchup Bottle In Illinois

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A 65-year-old bottle of ketchup is on the market in Illinois. OK, the 170-foot tall bottle was never technically filled with ketchup, but the giant condiment container towers above the former Brooks Old Original Rich and Tangy Catsup. The company moved out decades ago. Now the space is up for sale. Half a million buys the landmark bottle of ketchup and the warehouse next to it. It does not, however, come with a giant side of fries. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.