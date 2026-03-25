The partial government shutdown is weighing on RDU TSA workers financially—and how to help

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority says about 90% of its airport's TSA workers are still coming to work unpaid due to the partial government shutdown.

Officials say TSA employees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are facing serious financial situations like overdue mortgages and rent payments.

“We're launching a gift card donation campaign at RDU to provide direct meaningful support,” said RDU Airport Authority Director Nina Szlosberg-Landis, at press conference Tuesday.

“TSA employees are permitted to accept grocery store and gas gift cards, specifically store branded cards, rather than general use cards like Visa or MasterCard.”Those who would like to contribute can drop off gift cards at TSA supervisor podiums in the back of the security checkpoints in Terminal 1 and 2 at RDU.

Meanwhile, RDU Airport Authority partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to host a food drive and diaper drive for TSA workers on Tuesday. The food bank is also helping other regional airports, like Wilmington and Greenville.

Other groups like the AFGE Local 0449 in Raleigh are giving additional help to TSA workers too. This group represents all TSA workers in North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland. Mac Johnson is the president of the AFGE group in Raleigh.

“We're taking any and all approaches that are necessary to ensure that those employees and their families are fed,” he told WUNC. “As an example, AFGE Local 449 purchased non-perishable goods as well as hygiene items, and really just put it in motion.”

Johnson said his group also has funding set aside now to purchase these items to help TSA workers, learning from the last government shutdown back in October. He added that travelers can expect longer lines over the next two weeks at RDU, partially due to workers choosing not to come to work for no pay.

