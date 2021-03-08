-
A small group of federal employees in North Carolina held another demonstration on Wednesday, demanding an end to the partial government shutdown.On a…
-
Researchers at Duke University have created a machine that can smell target odors, such as drugs or explosives.Hiro Matsunami is a molecular genetics and…
-
It's been a year since North Carolina began offering REAL ID cards in compliance with federal law, which requires extra documentation to get the card.A…
-
Memorial Day weekend is a peak travel time. And with more than two million travelers in TSA security lines over the holiday weekend, flying was as…
-
Memorial Day weekend is a peak travel time. And with more than two million travelers in TSA security lines over the holiday weekend, flying was as…
-
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is beefing up its security with new imaging technology designed to protect passenger privacy. The Transportation…