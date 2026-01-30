Wake County is giving Christmas trees a second life

If you've ever wondered what happens to old Christmas trees, you might just need to look under your feet.

Each year, Wake County gives live, undecorated trees new life by turning them into nutrient-rich mulch through their Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program. The mulch is used on local trails to improve water retention, reduce the growth of harmful vegetation and prevent soil erosion.

"While fewer people are buying living trees, we've been excited to see the ongoing participation in the Happy Trails Program over the years," said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas in a statement. "We're happy to provide a free service that benefits residents by giving them an easy way to dispose of a seasonal decoration and enhances their experience in our parks."

Launched in 2009, Happy Trails is a partnership between between Wake County's Solid Waste Management division and the Parks, Recreation and Open Space division. Since 2012, the program reports more than 60,000 trees donated by residents.

Blue Jay Point Park and Green Hills County Park Manager Ben Wittenberg said last year more than 3,700 trees were donated, creating just more than 80 tons of "some of the best smelling and greatest feeling trail mulch you can find."

1 of 6 — Wake-County-happy-trails-1 Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI 2 of 6 — 20260112-_MDM7224.jpg Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI 3 of 6 — wake-co-happy-trails- Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI 4 of 6 — wake-co-happy-trails-5 Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI 5 of 6 — wake-co-happy-trails-3 Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI 6 of 6 — wake-co-happy-trees-2 Trees are processed into mulch in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. MEHMET DEMIRCI

This year, they've collected almost 3,400 trees. Some of those chips will be used to cover around a mile and a half of trail at Blue Jay Point County Park, Wittenberg said. The mulch is expected to last three to six months, based on environmental factors and use.

If you've got some last minute decorations to take down, the program is still accepting donations through Jan. 31. Note that no wreaths, garlands, or other yard waste is accepted.

You can donate at the following Wake County Wake County Solid Waste convenience centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day:



10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

You can also donate at the following Wake County parks from 8 a.m. until sunset each day:

