Carolina Hurricanes owner sells minority stake of NHL team

WUNC News | By Lauren Rhodes
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:52 PM EST
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by Jordan Staal, left, and Mackenzie MacEachern, center, on the team's overtime win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Karl B DeBlaker
/
AP
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by Jordan Staal, left, and Mackenzie MacEachern, center, on the team's overtime win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Texas billionaire and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon reached an agreement to sell a minority stake of the Raleigh NHL team.

Dundon will sell 12.5% of the team at a reported valuation of $2.66 billion, according to Sportico. The deal will bring in three new minority partners, who were not identified.

If successful, the deal would give the Hurricanes one of the highest team valuations in the NHL.

According to Sportico, Dundon is leading a separate group buying the NBA franchise Portland Trail Blazers in a blended valuation of $4.25 billion. With the sale expected to close in the coming weeks, it's unclear whether Dundon is using the NHL sale to accrue liquidity to buy the Trail Blazers.

Dundon bought a majority stake in the Hurricanes in 2018 for $420 million, before taking full ownership in 2021. In the time since, the team has exploded in popularity. Last season, Sportico said, the Canes sold out every game and had the ninth-best average attendance in the NHL. According to Hockey Reference, the average attendance was more than 18,000 fans.

In Dundon’s time as owner, season-ticket revenue rose 227%, corporate sponsorships increased 168% and suite rental revenue has nearly quadrupled. Before this deal, Sportico had estimated the team's value at just shy of $2 billion. 

Dundon also has the rights to 80 acres around Raleigh’s Lenovo Center, where the Hurricanes play, to create a mixed-use project. The sports and entertainment district around Lenovo is undergoing major changes, including parking and retail development.
Lauren Rhodes
Lauren Rhodes is the digital news intern with WUNC for spring 2026. She is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and political science with a minor in politics, philosophy and economics.
