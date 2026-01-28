Triangle health systems see high volumes of weather-related injuries including sledding, falls

Health systems across the Triangle have seen an increase in weather-related injuries, particularly from sledding accidents and slips on ice. The uptick comes from last weekend's winter storm.

Since Saturday, WakeMed has seen more than 60 patients with weather-related injuries, including about 30 with sledding-related incidents. UNC Health has seen a few dozen patients with weather-related injuries, mostly from slip and falls as well as sledding-related injuries. Dr. Lauren Siewny, medical director of the Duke University Hospital emergency department, said Duke Health hospitals have seen similar figures.

"Slips and falls are always going to be the most common," she said. "I almost slipped just taking my garbage can to the curb. So there are still some areas, even though the roads are pretty clear, there are still some areas that can be pretty slick in the ice, and sometimes it can be hard to see."

Like the other hospitals, Duke Health also saw accidents from sledding over the past few days. Health system officials expect to see the volume of weather-related injuries to continue to increase with the ongoing cold temperatures this week.

"I know they're calling for some more snow this weekend, and I'm just excited, as probably everybody else is, about that," said Siewny. "But a lot of the cold weather, injuries are preventable. And so slow down on the roads, work to stay warm and again, avoid that unnecessary travel. That's going to help prevent some of the injuries that wouldn't happen otherwise."

Some other safety tips to help residents during this winter season include staying off the roads if they are hazardous and limiting your time outside to prevent hypothermia.

Meanwhile, BPR reports some hospitals in western North Carolina saw an increase in injuries related to the winter weather, including hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning, and falls.