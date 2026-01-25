Where to find a shelter in the Triangle during winter storm

Counties across the Triangle have shelters open Sunday for residents impacted by the ice storm. Most of the shelters are allowing pets and encouraging people to bring necessities like prescription medication, extra clothes and cash.

Here's a look at where to go in each county:

Wake County: Shelters are at Heritage High School in Wake Forest (1150 Forestville Road) and Southeast Raleigh High School (2600 Rock Quarry Road). More information is available here.

Durham County: A shelter is open at Northern High School, 4622 N. Roxboro St. (guests should follow signs to the main gym). Cots, meals, showers, phone charging stations and pet kennels will be available. More information is available here.

Orange County: In Chapel Hill, a shelter is open at Smith Middle School (9201 Seawell School Road) with free rides available from the Passmore Center in Hillsborough. People needing a ride should call 919-245-6111. "We will not ask for proof of citizenship or identification to enter a shelter," the county said. "The shelter will have food, water, and basic necessities, but will not have easy access to medications or many other personal items." More information is available here.

Johnston County: A "White Flag" shelter is available at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. More information is available here.

Chatham County: Chatham had not announced any shelter plans as of Sunday morning.

Franklin County: The Franklin County Department of Social Services and Health Services lobby at 107 Industrial Drive, Louisburg, is open as "a last resort option shelter for those who lose heating ability in their residences. This location has limited space and limited food and should only be used as a very last resort for those in true need," the county says on its website.