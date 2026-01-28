Bringing The World Home To You

More snow coming to the Triangle this weekend

WUNC News | By Eli Chen
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM EST
Snow and ice blanketed Durham and central North Carolina on Saturday, January 25, 2026.
Peyton Sickles
/
For WUNC
Snow and ice blanketed Durham and central North Carolina on Saturday, January 25, 2026.

Forecasters predict that central North Carolina will receive more snow this weekend, but it won't be as intense as the recent storm.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts the area could receive some light snow, starting Friday night through Sunday morning. Meteorologists are uncertain about the amount of accumulation, but WRAL reported that there's a high likelihood the Triangle could get at least an inch of snow over the weekend.

"Although considerable forecast uncertainty remains regarding amounts and related impacts, the potential exists for significant snow anywhere from the Carolinas into portions of the Mid-Atlantic," according to the most recent National Weather Service briefing.

Temperatures will dip this weekend, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s to nighttime lows in the teens. Forecasters also said the arctic cold and wind could bring wind chill temperatures down to the single digits.

Forecasters predict some light snow will come to the Triangle area starting Friday evening.
National Weather Service Raleigh
Forecasters predict some light snow will come to the Triangle area starting Friday evening.

White flag shelters are activated when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below, and white flag alerts are active now through this weekend. If seeking shelter, here's information on accessing them.

Eli Chen
Eli Chen is a digital news producer at WUNC.
