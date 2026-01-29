Up to eight inches of snow predicted for central North Carolina this weekend

Several inches of snow will begin to blanket much of central North Carolina as early as Friday night.

The National Weather Service reports that six inches is expected, although it's possible for areas along and east of Interstate 95 to get snowfall totals of eight inches or more.

National Weather Service, Raleigh

Meteorologist Nick Petro says all of central North Carolina will get wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour. This may impact traffic visibility with snow.

"It's almost like we're trading ice for wind. It's going to be really windy," he said.

Petro says it's still hard to forecast which places will receive the most or the least snow for now.

Because there isn't a threat of ice, significant power outages are not expected during this storm.

