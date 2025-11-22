Hundreds in Durham protest against immigration enforcement actions in NC
1 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_94724.jpg
Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
2 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_94811.jpg
Danza Guerreros Quetzalcoatl de Durham, a traditional Aztec dance group, performs Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
3 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_94958.jpg
Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
4 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93506.jpg
Jazmin Espinoza, 17, is a student at J.D. Clement Early College in Durham, N.C. High school students from across Durham walked out of school Friday en masse to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
5 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93636.jpg
Students from Durham School of the Arts sit atop the Durham bull at CCB Plaza during a protest Friday afternoon. High school students from across Durham walked out of school Friday en masse to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
6 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93707.jpg
(L-R) Camille Fontaine, 14, and Larkin Alvis, 16, both students at Trinity School, make guacamole Friday during a demonstration protesting recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
7 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93801.jpg
High school students from across Durham walked out of school Friday en masse to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
8 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_94545.jpg
Danza Guerreros Quetzalcoatl de Durham, a traditional Aztec dance group, performs Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
9 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_94304.jpg
Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
10 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93954.jpg
Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
11 of 11 — Medley_Durham-CBP-Protests_93933.jpg
High school students from across Durham walked out of school Friday en masse to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Durham Friday night in opposition of this week's immigration enforcement operations across North Carolina.
Students at a handful of Durham high schools walked out of class Friday, then were joined by hundreds of other residents calling for an end to what they described as racial profiling and intimidation.
Immigration officers arrested more than 250 people in North Carolina this week.