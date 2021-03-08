-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that the state must learn from the surprise tornado that struck Ocean Isle Beach with little or no warning,…
-
Updated at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.Forecasters have determined it was an EF3 tornado that touched down in Brunswick County last night, killing three…
-
Coastal towns and counties hit by Hurricane Florence are digging out from under tons of debris.Pender County was one of the hardest hit areas.“We think…
-
Farmers across eastern North Carolina are assessing crop damage following heavy rains and flooding. Some growers have lost entire fields while others will…
-
Many farmers in eastern North Carolina continue to assess crop damage following weekend storms. Flooded fields are expected to result in depleted peanut,…
-
Apple is partnering with a national land conservation group to buy up land in North Carolina.The 3,600 acre tract Apple and The Conservation Fund is…
-
Jesus Huerta died from a gunshot wound while in police custody last November. Did officers know he was at risk of killing himself? The teen's family says…
-
Jesus Huerta died from a gunshot wound while in police custody last November. Did officers know he was at risk of killing himself? The teen's family says…