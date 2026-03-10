Bringing The World Home To You

Students, parents and staff speak against potential Randolph school closure

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve student Lesley Hefner was one of dozens of public speakers at a hearing Monday night regarding a potential Randolph County school closure.
Courtesy Randolph County Schools
Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve student Lesley Hefner was one of dozens of public speakers at a hearing Monday night regarding a potential Randolph County school closure.

Dozens of students, parents and staff spoke out against a potential school closure in Randolph County during a public hearing Monday night.

District officials are considering closing Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve at the end of the year due to declining enrollment and reductions in state funding.

They estimate the closure could save the school system over $1 million. But roughly 40 public speakers urged them to consider the costs.

“Research on school closure shows that students who change schools often experience academic disruption for one to two semesters, which is all that we as juniors will have left," said student Maverick Auman.

Many also voiced concerns about transitioning from a school with roughly 370 students to Southwestern Middle or High, with enrollments around 500 and 700, respectively.

“I know what the big schools are like, and I will not go back to that," said student Lesley Hefner. "For me, I will end up switching to a private school or go home school.”

The Randolph County Board of Education didn’t take a vote on the matter, but said this would be a tough decision. Members will continue the discussion at their meeting next week.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
