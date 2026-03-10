Can anything stop beachfront homes from collapsing on the Outer Banks? Plus, water resilience across North Carolina.

0:01:00

Water resilience across North Carolina

A conversation with Samantha Mosier of East Carolina University’s Water Resources Center about the biggest water challenges facing each region of our state.

Samantha Mosier, Associate Professor in Department of Political Science and Associate Director of the Water Resources Center, East Carolina University

0:13:00

Can anything stop Outer Banks houses from falling into the ocean?

Last fall, news feeds were inundated with dramatic images and videos of beach houses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina falling into the ocean. Several more structures toppled during winter storm weather earlier this year.

WUNC News’ Colin Campbell took a trip to Buxton to learn more for an episode of "Main Street NC," a special series from the WUNC Politics Podcast. He’s joined by two reporters with deep roots in that community to talk about the immediate and long-term impact of beach erosion and climate change.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC News

Catherine Kozak, reporter covering coastal issues for the Coastal Review

Zoe Kane, intern at “Down from DC” and Politics and Journalism student at Wake Forest University

Related:

