The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Can anything stop beachfront homes from collapsing on the Outer Banks? Plus, water resilience across North Carolina.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
Waves from Hurricane Erin crash against the sandbagged pilings of a building in Buxton, N.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Allen G. Breed
/
AP
Waves from Hurricane Erin crash against the sandbagged pilings of a building in Buxton, N.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

0:01:00

Water resilience across North Carolina

A conversation with Samantha Mosier of East Carolina University’s Water Resources Center about the biggest water challenges facing each region of our state.

Samantha Mosier, Associate Professor in Department of Political Science and Associate Director of the Water Resources Center, East Carolina University

0:13:00

Can anything stop Outer Banks houses from falling into the ocean?

Last fall, news feeds were inundated with dramatic images and videos of beach houses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina falling into the ocean. Several more structures toppled during winter storm weather earlier this year.

WUNC News’ Colin Campbell took a trip to Buxton to learn more for an episode of "Main Street NC," a special series from the WUNC Politics Podcast. He’s joined by two reporters with deep roots in that community to talk about the immediate and long-term impact of beach erosion and climate change.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC News

Catherine Kozak, reporter covering coastal issues for the Coastal Review

Zoe Kane, intern at “Down from DC” and Politics and Journalism student at Wake Forest University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy