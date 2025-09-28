District Attorney doesn't rule out death penalty following Southport mass shooting

Edge is a 40-year-old resident of Oak Island. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Edge previously went by the name Sean DeBevoise; he served as a U.S. Marine and was badly wounded, including a traumatic head injury, while serving in Iraq in 2006.

According to law enforcement, Edge allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle on diners at American Fish Company, killing three and wounding five others. Edge, who was on a boat, then fled the scene. He was taken into custody at around 10 p.m. after law enforcement located him at a public boat ramp on Oak Island.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said that Edge identified as a combat veteran and suffered from PTSD. After executing a search warrant, law enforcement recovered multiple firearms.

"We believe that this was a targeted location," Coring said. "He acted alone. This is highly premeditated, from what we're seeing at this time, and we feel there are no other threats to our community."

Morris said that Edge had brought numerous civil suits against the Oak Island Police Department and the town of Oak Island.

"We were familiar with Sean," he said, using one of Edge's aliases. "He frequently hung out on our pier."

District Attorney Jon David said that aside from the lawsuits, the suspect had no significant criminal history.

"There are some minor contacts over the years, but nothing significant in his past, which would give us any indication that he was capable of such horror," he said.

David also said that all five surviving victims were still receiving treatment at the hospital, with at least one person "clinging for their life." He said that some victims were from out of state, but did not share further details on their names or conditions.

David also said that his office was considering options for pursuing the death penalty against Edge.

"I will say that North Carolina is a state for which the death penalty is a potential, and my office does seek it in appropriate cases. I want you to know that there is a process in place within my office to scrupulously review the facts and circumstances of every homicide offense that comes through our door," he said.

Edge is currently being held without bond. He is due to make a first appearance in court on Monday at 2 p.m.

The Southport Police Department is asking anyone with photos or videos of the shooting to call 910-457-7911. Law enforcement is also seeking information from anyone who went to American Fish Company on Friday and Saturday night.