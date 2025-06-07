Thousands of Muslim faithful will celebrate Eid al-Alha in Raleigh. Here's what to know

One of the biggest gatherings of Muslims in the Triangle will is taking place this weekend.

Eid al-Alha is a joyous holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world.

Eid Fest 2025 is slated to bring close to 10,000 faithful to gather in Raleigh at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sunday. The family-friendly event will be organized around community engagement and feature cultural activities, local commerce, games and festivities open to the public.

Eid Fest is organized by the Islamic Association of Raleigh and represents close to 30,000 Muslims in the Triangle through local mosques and Islamic organizations.

Eid al-Alha — or the "Feast of Sacrifice" — is the Islamic holiday that begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, during the Hajj annual pilgrimage, which is from the evening of June 4 to June 9 this year.

Here's what to know about Eid Fest 2025:



Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.1025 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.1025 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607. How to attend: Tickets are available online for $5. Day of tickets are $10.

Eid Fest will open the festival gates one hour early at 1:30 p.m. to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities or other disabilities seeking a quieter environment.

"Eid Fest features exciting activities, diverse cuisines, cultural traditions, and opportunities for neighbors of all backgrounds to come together in a spirit of unity and joy," the Islamic Association of Raleigh said in a statement.