Camp Kanata, a YMCA overnight camp, would normally be empty during the week this time of the year. Instead, the camp outside the town of Wake Forest has…
A lawsuit accuses a former counselor at a North Carolina YMCA sexually abused a group of young boys at a branch, which failed to properly supervise…
A chemical leak in the pool area of the Downtown Durham YMCA caused 42 people – 40 of them kids – to suffer a range of respiratory and nausea issues…
The YMCA of the Triangle has announced it will open a new facility in downtown Raleigh this year. The recreational center will be located at the old…
A Raleigh parent has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice after the local YMCA refused to admit his diabetic son. Bruce Hatcher says the…
The historic YMCA building on the Carolina campus will also serve as the home of a new Social Entrepreneurs initiative for students. The Social Innovation…
With the winter approaching more beds are being made available to people who are homeless.In recent weeks shelters in Greensboro have turned away a…
Community groups across North Carolina are holding classes this week designed to teach adults how to recognize when someone is sexually abusing a child.…