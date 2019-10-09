New Climate Change Comedy Uses Laughs To Tackle Tough Questions

Imagine a world in which almost every town is flooded and most people are living in temporary shelters. It is unclear what has caused the flooding or if waters will recede any time soon, and government officials are not being transparent about what is going on. This is the plot of the new play from Women's Theatre Festival, called "Waters Rise."

And despite what appear to be dark topics, the play is filled with laughter and comedy. Host Frank Stasio talks to playwright Justine Wiesinger, who was inspired to write the play after spending time in Tokyo after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011. Wiesinger is an assistant professor of Japanese at Bates College.

Stasio also talks to director Ashley Popio and actors Laurel Ullman and Jessica Flemming. Popio is the artistic director of the Women’s Theatre Festival; Ullman is the festival’s literary manager and Flemming is a member of the play reading committee. “Waters Rise” will be on stage at Shadowbox Studios in Durham from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.