Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

How Competitive Figure Skating Shaped a Sibling Relationship

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM EST
The Embodied logo, which features the silhouette of a person that is dark blue with small white dots all over it, like stars. There is a cartoon person standing in front of the silhouette with brown skin, brown hair and glasses wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, yellow pants and white shoes. She is pulling back the dark blue fabric to reveal a yellow-orange interior to the silhouette. The background of the logo is light blue and has the word "Embodied" at the top, with the NPR Network logo underneath it on the left-hand side and WUNC underneath it on the right-hand side.

For 11 years, siblings Brad and Jocelyn Cox were a competitive figure skating duo. Through countless hours of training and performing together, the pair forged a tight bond that has served them far beyond their competition days.

Pair figure skating is a sport of coordination, musicality and high-risk maneuvers. Being successful requires a lot of trust and teamwork. So what is it like when your partner is your sibling?

Brother and sister Brad and Jocelyn Cox tell Anita about their 11 years of competing together and how their partnership continued into adulthood when they became coaches — and then caregivers.

Jocelyn Cox is the author of Motion Dazzle: A Memoir of Motherhood, Loss, and Skating on Thin Ice.” Brad Cox is a figure skating coach.

Read the transcript

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio Show
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus