How Competitive Figure Skating Shaped a Sibling Relationship

Pair figure skating is a sport of coordination, musicality and high-risk maneuvers. Being successful requires a lot of trust and teamwork. So what is it like when your partner is your sibling?

Brother and sister Brad and Jocelyn Cox tell Anita about their 11 years of competing together and how their partnership continued into adulthood when they became coaches — and then caregivers.

Jocelyn Cox is the author of “ Motion Dazzle: A Memoir of Motherhood, Loss, and Skating on Thin Ice. ” Brad Cox is a figure skating coach.

