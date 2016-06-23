The Woman Behind ‘Tech LadyMafia’—A Backchannel For Women In Tech
Note: This program is a rebroadcast.
About five years ago, Aminatou Sow was working for a technology company in Washington D.C. and came across an article detailing how few women work in tech. The statistic did not match her personal experience as she knew of a number of women working in tech-related fields, from NASA to the National Security Agency.
She decided to find a way to bolster the community and amplify their voices. She and a friend started the listserv ‘Tech LadyMafia’ with a few dozen people, and it has since grown to include more than 2,000 women from all over the world. Sow is the keynote speaker at the annual Innovate Raleigh conference and delivers her address at Shaw University’s Estey Hall tomorrow at 4 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Aminatou Sow, co-founder of Tech LadyMafia and co-host of hit podcast ‘Call Your Girlfriend.’