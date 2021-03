What’s it like to take a tour of Durham, NC by dinosaur? In the short film “The Strong One,” filmmakers Josh Bielick, Nicholas Sailor and Tim Reavis imagine taking that ride and understanding how life changes through the eyes of a young boy. Bielick and Reavis are alumni of North Carolina State University where Sailer is a senior. They join host Frank Stasio to talk about Durham, and turning a spoken word poem into a five-minute film.