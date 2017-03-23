A New One-Man Show Resurrects Stokely Carmichael

Note: This conversation is a rebroadcast from February 16, 2017.

In the early 1960s, Stokely Carmichael was a relatively-unknown young activist working primarily with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Alabama and Mississippi. But he rose to prominence in the summer of 1966 when he introduced the term “black power” into the national dialogue.

A new one-man show examines this pivotal moment in civil rights history through the eyes of Stokely Carmichael himself. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and performer Meshaun Labrone about his show “POWER!” Stokely Carmichael. Labrone performs this Friday, Feb.17 at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.