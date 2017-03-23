Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A New One-Man Show Resurrects Stokely Carmichael

Actor Meshaun Labrone playing Stokely Carmichael in a new one-man show.
DJ Corey Photography
Meshaun Labrone perfoms "POWER!" Stokely Carmichael, a one-man play chroniciling Stokely Carmichael's role in the black power movement.

Note: This conversation is a rebroadcast from February 16, 2017.

In the early 1960s, Stokely Carmichael was a relatively-unknown young activist working primarily with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Alabama and Mississippi. But he rose to prominence in the summer of 1966 when he introduced the term “black power” into the national dialogue.

A new one-man show examines this pivotal moment in civil rights history through the eyes of Stokely Carmichael himself. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and performer Meshaun Labrone about his show “POWER!” Stokely Carmichael. Labrone performs this Friday, Feb.17 at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Thingsperformance arttheatreCivil Rights MovementBlack History MonthMeshaun LabroneStokely CarmichaelSonja Haynes Stone CenterUNC-Chapel HillSNCC
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio