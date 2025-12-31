All Day Records opens second shop in Pittsboro

Carrboro based All Day Records has opened a second location in downtown Pittsboro.

Co-owner Ethan Clauset says the new Pittsboro location is just under 300 square feet. In Carrboro All Day has 2,000 square feet, a large part of which is used to run the store's mail-order business.

All Day sells both new and used records, with most of the used records coming from people who stop by the shop or live close by in the community. Clauset says a big part of the decision to open another shop in Pittsboro was simply because they had so much stuff to sell.

"We had acquired two pretty large collections last year and just have too much stuff to pass through the shop in Carrboro," he said. "So I put the bulk of them in storage. We've been pulling stuff out of the storage unit all year, and we're drawing on that to stock the new shop."

Pittsboro is the county seat of Chatham County, which has seen substantial growth in the past decade, and is expected to see even more with the development of Chatham Park, which added 1,000 households and broke ground on Asteria, the Disney community, in 2025.

While still a fraction the size of Wake or Durham counties, Chatham County's population of about 85,000 has increased 10% just since 2020, and more than 30% since 2010, according to Census figures.

All Day originally opened in Carrboro in the Fall of 2009 by co-owners Charlie Hearon and Ethan Clauset and quickly became a crucial part of the Triangle dance music scene.

"When we started out, one thing we wanted to do was to offer a source for people to buy dance music, which other shops around here carried a little bit of, but didn't really have as deep of a knowledge about," Clauset said.

Since opening, the store has expanded on what they stock. Classic rock is the biggest seller, but they also carry plenty of hip hop, folk, and experimental music. Through their mail-order business they continue to sell dance music to other shops around the world.

Located at 45 West Street, the new shop is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Like the Carrboro location, All Day in Pittsboro stocks records, CDs, books, and stereo equipment, though in a much smaller space.

