Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: 1,500 brave the cold in Wrightsville Polar Plunge

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:24 AM EST
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci
/
for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach.

The event benefits Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep students in school and on the path to graduation. The plunge offers a festive way to support the region's youth while kicking off the new year.

Photos by Mehmet Demirci.

Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
1 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2590.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
2 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2789.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
3 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2618.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
4 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2573.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
5 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2650.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
6 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2510.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
7 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2816.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
8 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2835.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
9 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2719.jpg
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC

News
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories