Fear spreads as border patrol agents descend on Triangle and advocates tally at least a dozen arrests

Some businesses that cater to Latino customers were closed Tuesday as federal immigration officers fanned out across the Triangle. Other business owners say they've closed to protect the safety of their employees.

In a shopping center in south Raleigh, more than half the stores were closed, including a large international supermarket. In the parking lot was pastor Caleb Wolf from the United Church of Chapel Hill.

"We are out here today to document what is going on as a way of protecting the community," said Wolf. "Both individuals who might be detained and also anyone who's in the vicinity just to know there is an ICE presence should someone arrive."

matt ramey / For WUNC Reverend Caleb Wolf, a Siembra volunteer leading a group watching out for ICE, gives insturctions to a volunteer.

Wolf says he's part of a team assembled by Siembra NC, a Latino activist group. They are monitoring places where they think immigration arrests might take place.

The immigrant rights advocacy group said its members across the Triangle have concerns about their safety as Customs and Border Patrol makes its way into Raleigh.

"We have members across Wake County, Durham, Orange, Johnston, even here into Guilford County. And people are staying home. People are really scared," said Siembra NC's co-director is Nikki Marin-Baena. "Some people are making the choice to go to work anyway, but they're trying to get rides to work from other people."

Marin-Baena says people are asking the organization for advice, like if they should even go to work or send their children to school.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, members of Siembra NC said there have been at least a dozen arrests made in the Triangle. The group hosted the press conference with various community leaders at the All My Children child care center in Durham, where Border Patrol officials had been sighted in the parking lot, said Elisha Muhammad, the center's program director.

Muhammad said they told parents not to pick up their children and had the building under lockdown until 5 p.m.

"The school that we run — they're preschool, they're younger than preschool," she said. "It's really sad they have to live in fear of attending school to be with their friends, to get their education."

At a city council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said there have been several confirmed U.S. Border Patrol sightings in both Wake and Durham counties Tuesday. A spokesperson for Cary said they've also confirmed that they're aware of federal border patrol agents in the area.

In Durham, the police said border agents had not communicated with them. "The Durham Police Department has not been informed by federal agencies of any current or future enforcement operations planned for Durham, and there is no requirement for federal agencies to notify local law enforcement of their operations," according to city of Durham spokeswoman Amy Blalock. "Durham Police are not tasked with enforcement of federal immigration laws and do not inquire about immigration status during their normal duties."

