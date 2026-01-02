NC News Roundup 2025 year in review: what happened (and what didn't) in North Carolina news
On the North Carolina News Roundup, we widen our lens to talk about some of the biggest stories of 2025: Lumbee recognition, immigration raids, the NC Supreme Court race, redistricting, Chantal and Helene recovery, and no state budget are just a few of the topics covered by co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters. (This episode originally aired December 19, 2025.)
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer